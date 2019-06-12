Molly remembered when beautiful blooms go on display in Napton

Some of the area’s finest gardens are set to go on display in aid of two local causes.

Napton Open Gardens event takes place on Sunday, June 30, when visitors will be welcomed into nine gardens in the village, including Napton Windmill.

The 19th century windmill was designated a Grade II-listed building in 1952 and lay derelict until around 50 years ago when it was restored and converted into a house.

Proceeds from the event, which last year raised more than £2,000, will be divided between St Lawrence Church in the village and Warwick-based charity Molly Olly’s Wishes.

Molly Olly’s Wishes was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer. It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing, grants wishes and donates therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Mascot of the charity is a therapeutic toy lion called Olly The Brave who has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy. These form part of an Olly the Brave pack that has now been handed out to 40 hospitals across the UK along with a book from its exclusive Olly The Brave series.

The charity, which has raised more than £2m, has also been able to fund the first Molly Olly consultant in paediatric palliative medicine at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Visit: www.mollyolly.co.uk for further information or to donate.

Organiser Sophie Bonser said: “This is the first time we have given to Molly Olly’s, and we chose it because a lady in the village has a granddaughter with cancer and has had some help from the charity. There are not many of us who have not been affected by cancer in some way. My team are very happy to have them as our chosen charity alongside our village church and hope we raise a lot of money.”

The gardens will be open between 2-6pm and the day will include plant sales and refreshments, cream teas, Pimms and Prosecco, live music and a children’s competition.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased on the day from Napton Village Hall.