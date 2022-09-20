MISSING: Police make fresh appeal for sightings of Northampton man, 56
Officers concerned over Nigel’s disappearance from Kings Heath area 10 days ago
Police have made a third appeal for information following the disappearance of a 56-year-old Northampton male earlier this month.
The man, named only as Nigel, was seen in the King’s Heath area at about 4pm on September 10.
But police are concerned there have been no more sightings and the man has not contacted with family or friends.
A spokesman added: “CCTV showed Nigel entering a shop before he was last seen in Park Square, walking in the direction of Park Walk.
“Officers are now appealing for residents and businesses to check CCTV or dashcams to help build a picture of Nigel’s last known movements.”
Police say Nigel was last seen wearing a two-tone jacket, blue jeans and black and white Converse-type shoes.
■ Anyone with video from the Kings Heath area on September 10, or has seen Nigel or knows where he is, can call police on 101 using reference MPN4/2997/22.