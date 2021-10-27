Missing Person: Police appeal for sightings of retired Northamptonshire firefighter

Daren 'Alfie' Jones was last seen in Daventry last month

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 7:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 7:24 am

Police are appealing for public help to find a former Northamptonshire firefighter who has been missing since last month.

Darren Jones, known as Alfie, was last seen in Daventry town centre on September 18.

The 53-year-old spent 20 years with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue before retiring in 2020.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of missing retired firefighter Darren 'Alife' Jones

A spokesman for the police missing persons team said: "We are concerned for Alfie's welfare and would like him to make contact to confirm if he is safe and well.

"If anyone has has any information or has seen Darren recently, please call 101 quoting reference MPD1/3299/21."

