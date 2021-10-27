Missing Person: Police appeal for sightings of retired Northamptonshire firefighter
Daren 'Alfie' Jones was last seen in Daventry last month
Police are appealing for public help to find a former Northamptonshire firefighter who has been missing since last month.
Darren Jones, known as Alfie, was last seen in Daventry town centre on September 18.
The 53-year-old spent 20 years with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue before retiring in 2020.
A spokesman for the police missing persons team said: "We are concerned for Alfie's welfare and would like him to make contact to confirm if he is safe and well.
"If anyone has has any information or has seen Darren recently, please call 101 quoting reference MPD1/3299/21."