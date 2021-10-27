Missing Person: Police appeal for sightings of retired Northamptonshire firefighter

Police are appealing for public help to find a former Northamptonshire firefighter who has been missing since last month.

Darren Jones, known as Alfie, was last seen in Daventry town centre on September 18.

The 53-year-old spent 20 years with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue before retiring in 2020.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of missing retired firefighter Darren 'Alife' Jones

A spokesman for the police missing persons team said: "We are concerned for Alfie's welfare and would like him to make contact to confirm if he is safe and well.