Officers had been "increasingly concerned" about 14-year-old's safety

Police say missing Northampton schoolboy Reuben Bernard has been found.

The 14-year-old had last been seen on Wednesday, January 23 and Northamptonshire Police issued an appeal for information saying they were becoming "increasingly concerned."

But officers today (Monday, January 27), put out another statement saying: "We are pleased to confirm missing teenager Reiben has been found. Thanks to all who shared our appeal."