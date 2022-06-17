How do you say the names of these places?

Mispronounced place names in Northamptonshire: 13 places that are always said wrong

Duston or Dusson? And how do you say Bozeat?

By Carly Odell
Friday, 17th June 2022, 1:59 pm

You might think there are not many place names in Northamptonshire that can possibly be pronounced incorrectly.

However, you would be surprised how people from out of the area perceive some villages and towns in our county.

From Cogenhoe to Towcester, there are some places that really just get out-of-towners’ heads spinning.

And for those who live locally, there are also some places that we pronounce in ways that just do not make sense. Dusson, Wellingbru…

Here’s 13 place names in Northamptonshire that are mispronounced in one way or another.

1. Cogenhoe

Anyone from around here knows it is pronounced ‘Cook-no’, but you often hear people trying to say ‘Cog-en-hoe’. A source of entertainment if ever anyone asks for directions.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Towcester

Again, it seems crazy to locals that this town could ever be pronounced wrong. ‘Tow-ster’ makes sense to all of us, but F1 fans from around the world who venture out of Silverstone, will always say ‘Tow-ces-ter’.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Nene

It’s a classic. ‘Neen’ v ‘Nen’. Obviously, it is Nen…

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Bozeat

This one is understandable. Anyone who has never heard of the village probably looks at the spelling and thinks ‘that is a random collection of letters’. People attempt to say it in many ways. It is of course ‘Bow-zhat’.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
NorthamptonshireTowcester
Next Page
Page 1 of 4