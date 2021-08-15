Miracle baby's mum pays tribute to "brilliant dad" who died in Northamptonshire A5 crash

Ben Teague with son Logan, now nearly two — and with partner Danielle shortly after the tiny tot was born

The Northampton mum of one of Britain's tinest new-born babies says she will make sure her son "always remembers his dad", who tragically died in a crash on the A5 last week.

Benjamin Teague, 26, was killed alongside his 18-year-old female passenger just 23 months after the birth of his son Logan, who weighed just 1lb 8oz.

The miracle tot was tinier than his teddy bear and weighed just 1lb 8oz — just 10oz more than the UK’s smallest baby — when he was born 11 weeks early at Northampton General Hospital on September 30, 2019.

Little Logan was smaller than his teddy bear when he was born at Northampton General Hospital

Logan's mum Danielle Forrester said: "I'm just absolutely devastated.

"We had split up but were on the verge of getting back together before this happened so I'm just heartbroken really.

"He was a brilliant father and I'll always make sure Logan remembers his dad.

"We are just trying to come to terms with what has happened," Danielle added.

Benjamin's family last week paid their own tribute, saying: “Our beautiful boy gone way too soon, our hearts are broken. Your smile will never be forgotten."

Little Logan was popped in a sandwich bag to keep him warm because he arrived so prematurely.

Danielle nestled a teddy bear beside him to comfort him whilst he was in an incubator in the neonatal intensive care unit .

The soft toy was bigger than the tiny tot, but after nine weeks in hospital, Logan battled to full health and was allowed home.

Danielle, 26, said last year: "When Logan was born we put a little teddy bear in his incubator to comfort him while he was in hospital.

"The teddy was pretty small, but Logan was so weeny, it swamped him.

"It made us realise just how tiny and fragile he was.

"He was so tiny – you could hold him in the palm of your hand."

Benjamin was said to have been thrilled at the prospect of becoming a dad.

Danielle added: "Ben was in the operating theatre with me and as soon as Logan arrived we were able to have a quick glance.

"Logan let out a big scream when they took him out which made both Ben and I cry - mainly tears of relief.

"We were really lucky."

Van driver Benjamin died at the scene after his BMW was in collision with a Volkswagen ID4 on the A5 between Towcester and Milton Keynes at 9.10pm on Monday (August 2).

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A5 near the Potterspury and Paulerspury turns but nothing could be done to save the pair.