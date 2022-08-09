Met Office amber alert for extreme heat in Northamptonshire lasting FOUR DAYS

Met Office experts today issued an amber warning for extreme heat in Northamptonshire lasting 96 HOURS.

The alert issued at 9.59am on Monday (August 9) says temperatures are unlikely to reach last month’s record-breaking levels of last month but could hit the mid-30s.

It comes into force on Thursday (August 11) and runs through to Sunday night.

A Met Office spokesman added: “Temperatures will peak on Friday and Saturday and remain remain very warm overnight, especially in larger urban areas.”

Today’s alert was accompanied by fresh pleas from firefighters to avoid starting fires deliberately or accidentally.

A spokesman said: “While summer weather usually provides the perfect opportunity to host a barbecue or gather around a chiminea in the evening, we’re strongly discouraging people from having ANY kind of fires at the moment.

“It’s been a busy time for our control room and crews and with no significant rain forecast please take extra care.

The Met Office warning issued today starts from the early hours of Thursday all the way through to Sunday night

“Northamptonshire is looking beautiful, but it is also extremely dry. Please be vigilant.

“Don't light fires, do not throw cigarettes to the ground as it is tinder dry. Avoid lighting of campfires or bonfires.

"Ensure that any bottles, glasses or shards of broken glass are cleared to avoid this magnifying in the sun which can cause a fire.

“Fires have started caused by sunshine reflecting off mirrors.

“Your bathroom mirror may be in the shade when you leave for work but don't forget the sun moves throughout the day.

“If you do need to call us, it is important to provide as accurate location information as possible by using aids such as Grid Reference Finder, Google Maps or What3Words.”

It is the second alert issued in recent weeks after July saw the UK above 40°C for the first time.

A level three heat warning issued by the UK Health Security Agency covers central England from midday on Tuesday (August 9) until 6pm on Saturday.