News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING

Memorial garden opens on the borders of Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, and Oxfordshire

The owners of Mid-England Barrow, which is already an amazing structure for the placement and safe-keeping of cremation ashes, have opened the site for the benefit of hundreds more people, creating a rural memorial garden.
By sarah smartContributor
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Director Sarah said ‘In recognition of changing needs and budgets of our local communities, we are delighted to announce the opening of our memorial garden meaning more people can take advantage of our beautiful rural surroundings.’

Co-owner Richard added, ‘ashes can be buried in an urn or scattered, either way they are marked, and a nearby tribute added either to a tree, stone gabion or bench. Once a loved ones ashes are here, family can visit whenever they wish to.’

The area is a two acre site in the heart of the English countryside, some of which is planted to form a woodland, alongside a natural meadow. A winding path leads from the secure car park first to a pond, and onto the Barrow itself. The entire area has been designated as the memorial garden, so that families can chose a quieter area if they wish.

Most Popular
Stone gabion for engraved memorial leaves in the ground of the BarrowStone gabion for engraved memorial leaves in the ground of the Barrow
Stone gabion for engraved memorial leaves in the ground of the Barrow

Also within the grounds is our safari tent where funerals, ceremonies and celebrations of life can be held.

Local celebrant, Ruth Jewell said ‘It’s a very relaxed atmosphere, just what families want. Richard and Sarah always go out of their way to accommodate families, and have stepped into this with perfect timing.’

For further information please contact Sarah on: 07791807970, or visit www.mid-englandbarrow.co.uk

Related topics:WarwickshireNorthamptonshireOxfordshire