Mayor had ‘a great time’ at free event marking the first anniversary of a teen-dedicated Daventry clinic

Young people aged 11 to 18 were pictured at the free film screening

Teen Clinic Daventry, a free drop-in monthly clinic, celebrated its first anniversary with a free event including a free film screening of the 'Haunted Mansion' at The Arc Cinema Daventry with complimentary popcorn and a drink for all teenagers aged 11 to 18.

Teenagers in attendance watched a short film made by the Teen Clinic team explaining how the clinic came to be. In preparation for Halloween, visitors then watched a film described as a supernatural horror comedy.

Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, attended the event and had “a great time” meeting the residents, the clinic’s team, and their partners.

Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, pictured with a visitor.

Cllr Ted Nicholl said: "The Teen Clinic Daventry is a fantastic service supporting the physical and mental well-being of teens aged 11 to 18 in Daventry and surrounding areas, and its reach has been brilliant.

“I was delighted to help the service celebrate a fantastic year in operation and mark the successful one-year milestone.”

Teenagers learned more about the clinic, asked questions, and met some of their team members at the event.

“It was great to be a part of and see the clinic's hard work pay off. I look forward to seeing the clinic's continued success and wish them a fantastic year ahead.

Teen Clinic Daventry's event took place on Thursday, October 26, at the Arc Cinema Daventry.