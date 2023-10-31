Mayor had ‘a great time’ at free event marking the first anniversary of a teen-dedicated Daventry clinic
Teen Clinic Daventry, a free drop-in monthly clinic, celebrated its first anniversary with a free event including a free film screening of the 'Haunted Mansion' at The Arc Cinema Daventry with complimentary popcorn and a drink for all teenagers aged 11 to 18.
Teenagers in attendance watched a short film made by the Teen Clinic team explaining how the clinic came to be. In preparation for Halloween, visitors then watched a film described as a supernatural horror comedy.
Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, attended the event and had “a great time” meeting the residents, the clinic’s team, and their partners.
Cllr Ted Nicholl said: "The Teen Clinic Daventry is a fantastic service supporting the physical and mental well-being of teens aged 11 to 18 in Daventry and surrounding areas, and its reach has been brilliant.
“I was delighted to help the service celebrate a fantastic year in operation and mark the successful one-year milestone.”
Teenagers learned more about the clinic, asked questions, and met some of their team members at the event.
“It was great to be a part of and see the clinic's hard work pay off. I look forward to seeing the clinic's continued success and wish them a fantastic year ahead.
“Thanks to support from the clinic’s partners, and with generous donations from local businesses, Daventry Town Council organised this fun half-term activity for all the teens and their families in Daventry and surrounding areas,” said Cllr Ted Nicholl.