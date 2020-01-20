Man arrested over crash that brought M1 near Northampton to standstill

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash on the M1 on Sunday (January 19).

Yesterday, the M1 between junction 16 and 17 was shut both ways due to a single-car road traffic collision, involving a green Vauxhall Astra, which saw the air ambulance land on the carriageway at Daventry.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance said they were on scene at 3.45pm and their doctor and critical care paramedic accompanied the patient as he was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire by land.

The man's injuries are not expected to be life-changing or life-threatening, a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today (Monday) confirmed.