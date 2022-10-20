As part of Daventry Town Council’s ongoing #Litterheroes Campaign, it is once again extending an open invitation for everyone to join volunteers for the final time this year to tackle litter hot spots within Daventry town.

The organised litter picks are led by Daventry Town Council community ranger Charlotte Jones, with accompanying town councillors and DTC staff members.

Daventry Town Council litter picks are a regular event held every month between March and October.

A previous litter pick in The Inlands, Daventry

The picks are great for the environment and provides both physical and mental health benefits too.

To join the October Litter Pick, meet at 11am on Saturday, October 29, at: Middlemore Car Park, Middlemore, Daventry.

Equipment will be provided and there is no booking required, simply just come along on the day.

The event is open to everyone, and all ages are welcome, although children in attendance will need to be supervised by responsible adults.

