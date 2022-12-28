M1 set to be closed for several hours near Northampton after lorry overturns

The M1 is likely to be closed for several hours on Wednesday morning after a lorry overturned near Northampton just before 8am.

Traffic cameras showed the tanker sideways across all four lanes with the cab across the central reservation barrier between junction 15A and junction 16. Two lanes were initially closed past the scene on the opposite carriageway while emergency services dealt with the incident and a large spillage but an update from National Highways at 8.45am confirmed the road was closed in BOTH directions.

A spokesman warned the motorway is likely to remain closed until at least early-afternoon for recovery work. There is no information about any injuries.

This was the scene on the M1 near Northampton at around 8.30am on Wednesday