M1 lorry fire forces overnight closure between Milton Keynes and Northampton

Traffic was blocked both ways while emergency services dealt with a blazing lorry on the M1

The M1 will be closed between Milton Keynes and Northampton overnight on Friday (May 21) for emergency repairs following an earlier lorry fire.

HIghways England engineers need to replaced scorched tarmac damaged by the blaze at around 10am this morning.

The road will be blocked off at 10am with the target to reopen by 5am on Saturday morning.

One lane has remained closed all day on the northbound stretch between junction 14 and junction 15, causing major delays.