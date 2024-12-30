Long-standing and family-run Northants garden centre shares plans to expand in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing and family-run garden centre in Northamptonshire has shared its plans to expand and grow in 2025 and beyond.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilton Locks Garden Village, in Daventry, was first purchased in 2002, the building works began in 2003 and it opened to the public in March 2004.

Having been in the hands of the Hunt family for more than two decades, the land is unrecognisable from when they first took it on – and it truly is a family affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents Jackie and Jeremy Hunt have three daughters, who are all heavily involved in the business as well as their partners.

Whilton Locks Garden Village was first purchased in 2002, the building works began in 2003 and it opened to the public in March 2004.

Eldest daughter Ashleigh Loach and her husband Dave, middle daughter Chelsea Doe and her husband Ryan, and youngest daughter Tabitha Hunt and her husband-to-be James have all helped to make the garden village what it is today.

When asked to sum up 2024 for Whilton Locks Garden Village, Chelsea told this newspaper: “The weather has been tricky, particularly as of late, but it has been a brilliant year.

“We opened up The Lock House and expanded our family to house other independent and family-run businesses, like an antiques centre and play cafe. There’s more for people to enjoy when they visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas period was a particular highlight, as many families praise the garden centre as being an integral part of their festive traditions.

The Christmas period was a particular highlight of 2024, as many families praise the garden centre as being an integral part of their festive traditions.

“So many say they couldn’t do Christmas without us,” said Chelsea. “Our undercover ice rink allowed us to continue all our events and we didn’t have to cancel anything.”

Changing Santa’s grotto to incorporate an elf toy shop where children could choose their own gift, and the new journey around the world for the virtual reality experience, have gone down well.

Talking about the business’ proudest achievement of 2024, Chelsea said it is the fact they are still open and going strong. Finishing and opening The Lock House, as well as opening their plant barn at the Heart of the Shires, were also highlights of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is going to be even more important to support small businesses in 2025,” said Chelsea. “And we wouldn’t be here without our very lovely and loyal customers. Every single review and comment means the absolute world to independent businesses. The more support, the better.”

Looking to next year, the Hunt family will commence on the ambitious plan of building a new home for Brunos Pet Shop. As that aspect of the business is celebrating 40 years in 2025, Chelsea said this is an exciting and celebratory next step.

The building will be located between The Lock House and the main garden centre, to ensure a cohesive journey around the site for all visitors.

This will also enable them to extend the garden centre and their restaurant, The Greenhouse, as well as hopefully introducing a bigger ice rink next Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a new theme for the third year of the festive virtual reality experience, giving families something to look forward to from next November.

For more information, visit Whilton Locks Garden Village’s website here.