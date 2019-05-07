'Long delays' on roads around Sywell Aerodrome after huge fire breaks out

A huge fire at Sywell Aerodrome is causing severe delays on the A43 as traffic builds on nearby roads.

A column of smoke and a blazing fire is rising from the park off Wellingborough Road, near Sywell.

Several roads have been closed in and around Sywell Aerodrome

AA Traffic reports that queueing traffic due to building fire on A43 both ways at Sywell Road is causing "long delays", which are likely to increase as the blaze continues to rage.

Vehicles are moving at an average of 5mph on the southbound carriageway of the A43.

Northamptonshire Police have closed several nearby roads while they deal with the incident, including:

- Glebe Road is shut at the junction with Wellingborough Road

- Holcot Lane is shut at the junction with Overstone Road

- Sywell Road is shut at the junction with Wellingborough Road