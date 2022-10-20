Long Buckby sports field makeover plaque unveiled

After donation to the village Long Buckby sports field was set up in 1947 as a trust to provide sport for all in Long Buckby and the surrounding villages.

It has developed over subsequent years to provide cricket, rugby, football, archery and tennis for all ages and both male & female participation.

It is still expanding in all areas.The Buckby Feast has now moved to the field on a bi-annual basis.

The trustees of LB Sportsfield l to r Ted Thresher, Dave Austin, John Williams & Jack Wright with the recently erected plaque acknowledging the financial support received for the car park extension.

Following completion of the car park extension and refurbishment in the field a plaque has recently been erected to acknowledge the financial help from Daventry Town Council, Long Buckby Parish Council, Buckby Feast Trust and William Joseph Haynes Trust.