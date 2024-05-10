Local legacy allows canal charity to ‘bridge’ the gap in Braunston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a generous legacy from a local resident, the Canal & River Trust has been able to start work to make heritage repairs and improvements to a historic canal bridge in Braunston.

The Trust’s volunteers, joined by members of the local community, have begun the task of removing crumbling mortar and brickwork from the bridge ahead of major renovation plans this summer. The team has also been trained in the use of traditional lime mortar, to replicate what was originally used when the bridge was built.

The works are part of a project that will see Bridge 91a, at the entrance to Braunston Marina, refurbished. The project, in addition to repointing of the historic brickwork, will include cleaning and repainting the cast iron elements of the structure and resurfacing it with a resin bonded anti-slip surface.

The project has been made possible thanks to a generous legacy of over £160,000 from the late waterways supporter and local resident Peter Andrews. On completion of the works the bridge will be renamed ‘Peter’s Bridge’. A new bridge number plaque, reading ‘91A, Peter’s Bridge’, will be fitted providing a lasting tribute to Mr Andrews’ generous gift to his local canal.

Linny Beaumont, regional director at the Canal & River Trust, comments: “This project will safeguard one of the most beloved bridges on the nation’s waterways and it’s fantastic to see Mr Andrews’ very generous gift being put to good use for the benefit of the canal and all who enjoy it.

“It’s vital that we protect our historic waterways so it’s great that our volunteers are gaining valuable heritage skills that they can use on other projects. Their efforts will help to protect this historic bridge and ensure that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”