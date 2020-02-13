Local housing developer donates £1K to Cynthia Spencer Hospice

The donation was part of the developer's community fund scheme that aims to improve the quality of life for the local community

A local housing development company has donated a sum of money to a hospice that provides palliative care for people with cancer.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice was chosen by Barratt David Wilson Homes staff as the company's charity of the month that would receive the donation.

It is hoped the money will improve the quality of life of those living in the local area.

Barratt Homes, which has developments across Northamptonshire, presented a fundraiser from the hospice with a giant cheque to mark the donation.

The money donated is expected to help those with terminal cancer and their families, as it will fund two days’ care for a patient.

Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “We were thrilled to find out Cynthia Spencer Hospice had been voted for by staff at Barratt Homes to receive the donation as this amount of money could really make a difference to one of our patients and their family.

“The donation will fund two days’ care for one of our patients, as well as supporting their family too.

“Our care recognises that it is the most difficult times for both patients and their families so we will support them however we can.”

The hospice that works within Northampton Hospital and Danetre Hospital in Daventry, as well as within the community, is grateful to the house builders.

Nina added: “Receiving gifts like this means our care staff can spend more time caring for our patients and giving their family as much quality time as possible with them too.

“We think that the Barratt Homes Community Fund scheme is a fantastic idea as it focuses on local causes striving to improve the quality of life for people living in our local community.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to Barratt Homes as the country’s largest housebuilder for using their position to shine a light on the need for local communities to support local charities.

“Nobody ever knows when they, their family, friends, neighbours or colleagues are going to need the support of charities like ours so it’s an extremely valuable message to us.”

Andrew Swindell, managing director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading homebuilder, we aim to make a difference to the surrounding areas in which we build and it’s important that we offer a helping hand to local charities whenever we can.

“We are thrilled to have helped Cynthia Spencer Hospice; it is a worthy cause that helps so many people in need of care.”