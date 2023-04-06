‘Life-saving’ bleed kits rolled out for the first time in South Northamptonshire and Daventry

A campaigning group against knife crime has rolled out 14 more bleed kits across South Northants and Daventry.

Off the Streets NN has joined up with Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold to put these life-saving kits into public places from Brixworth to Brackley.

This is the first time the kits will be available in the area.

A bleed kit has been placed at the Co-op in Towcester as well as other locations across South Northamptonshire.

Mr Mold, who funded the kits, said: “I am privileged to be able to support Off the Streets NN and put even more of these life-saving kits out into the community and am immensely grateful for everything that Off the Streets NN are doing to make our county safer.”

The kits contain specialist equipment that is designed to stop catastrophic bleeding and give support to the harmed person until an ambulance arrives.

Behind the kits is Off the Streets NN which is working to install the kits across the county, as well as offer training sessions on how to use them properly.

The community group is also working hard to highlight the issue of violence and knife crime through visits to schools, faith organisations, and other community groups in the area.

Jane Capps of Off the Streets NN, said: “We are truly grateful for the support from all with extra thanks to Mr Mold for funding these kits for South Northants/Daventry.

“The recent heartbreaking death in Kingsthorpe shows that an incident really could happen to anyone at any time and these kits need to be everywhere.

“We are running free training on how to use the contents of the kit on 4th May, Southbrook Centre, Daventry for anyone in the community over age 13 to attend.”

The bleeds kits are now available in the following South Northamptonshire locations:

​​Weedon – The Crossroads Hotel

Crick – The Ibis Hotel

Long Buckby, Brixworth, Moulton, Towcester, Deanshanger, Middleton Cheney – Co-op Stores

Brackley – Waitrose

Silverstone – Crofts Store

Daventry – location TBC