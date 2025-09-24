'Let's walk, wag tails and support a great cause together' with 35th anniversary walk for Animals In Need

Dogs and their humans are invited to take part in a ‘huge social dog walk’ this weekend as part of the 35th anniversary celebrations for Animals In Need.

The event is on Sunday, September 28, at Irchester Country Park, just down the road from the charity’s base at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester.

Anyone attending should arrive at 10am ahead of the walk starting at 10.30am.

Animals In Need’s sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “The walk will commence at 10.30am from the bottom field behind the café.

"We will set off together and weave our way through the scenic country park for a wonderful relaxed pace walk of approximately one hour, ending up back at the start point.

"The walk is suitable for any dogs who will enjoy being part of a larger group and walking with other dogs and people, but of course if your dog needs a little space, you can spread out to accommodate their needs.

"A donation of £5 per dog attending would be very much appreciated, with everything raised going directly to support the ongoing rescue work at Animals In Need.

"Registration not required, you can just turn up.”

All dogs are to be kept on regular leads.

Animals In Need has been rescuing and re-homing animals across Northamptonshire and beyond for more than three decades.

For more information about the charity and its work over the past 35 years, visit their website.

More details about this weekend’s walk are available on Facebook.