‘Let's change the world’: Glenique Frank from Daventry campaigns for transgender race categories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A runner from Northamptonshire is calling on race organisers to introduce specific categories for athletes who identify as transgender.

Glenique Frank, a 55-year-old transgender woman, has been raising money for Whizz-Kidz’s vital services for young wheelchair users and just completed her 18th consecutive London Marathon on Sunday (April 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She crossed the finish line after around five hours, in 1587th place in her category.

Glenique Frank pictured at Boston Marathon last year.

Glenique was honoured with ‘The Six Star’ Abbott medal in recognition of finishing all six world major marathons upon the completion of the Boston Marathon last year.

She said: “People are so scared that they're going to get hated even more, but that's the problem.

“The message is still not getting out there. You need to make a noise. We're fighting for basic human rights. Let's change the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenique is a personal trainer from Daventry with more than 30 years of experience in the fitness field.

Glenique Frank pictured.

The running community’s attention was drawn to Glenique after she was interviewed by the BBC upon completing the 2023 London Marathon. She faced criticism from the British athlete Mara Yamauchi and the community for participating in the female category.

“I was so nervous after the 2023 London Marathon. I was scared that someone might throw a bottle at me because I was running with the transgender flag.

“But they were shouting my name. I felt so happy,” said Glenique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the event in April, Glenique ran in the non-binary category in two marathons, one in Chicago on October 9 and one in Berlin on September 24.

Glenique was honoured with ‘The Six Star’ Abbott medal in recognition of finishing all six world major marathons upon the completion of the Boston Marathon last year.

On Sunday (April 21), Glenique ran her 18th consecutive London Marathon in the non-binary category to raise funds for the children’s charity Whizz-Kidz.

The non-binary category was introduced by the marathon organisers last year, making this the second race in which it has been offered as an option for runners.

Glenique, who apologised after last year’s London Marathon following criticism for running in the female category, is calling on race organisers to now introduce a specific category for transgender athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenique said: “The elite sport needs to be changed to have four categories: male, female, transgender male, and transgender female, and have our own prizes within that race.

“When I talk about categories, I’m referring to the tick-box categories on an application form.”

In February 2025, Glenique plans to compete in the female category in the Kathmandu Coast to Coast event, one of the world's longest-running multisport competitions held annually in New Zealand.

The event features running, cycling, and kayaking elements over a total of 243 kilometres from the west coast to the east coast of the South Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Glenique would have preferred to have entered into a different category, she said: “I had to enter under the female category because there's no category for me.

“I emailed the organisers of this event, and they apologised for it. Don't apologise. Make the category. It's so simple. Make everybody happy.”

Glenique has been working on opening her fitness studio for the past few months. She launched PT on the yard in Dunchurch, Rugby, on Monday, April 8.