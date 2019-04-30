Jesus Fellowship property catches fire in Northamptonshire

Three barns belonging to what was known as the Jesus Army were damaged in a large fire.

Firefighters battled for hours on Saturday (April 27) to put out the fire that spread to three barns on New Creation Farm, in Furnace Lane, Nether Heyford.

A total of eight fire engines were needed to extinguish the blaze and water had to be pumped from a nearby canal.

The farm is linked to the Jesus Fellowship, formerly known as the Jesus Army.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that the incident is not being treated as arson.

A spokesman for the business said: "Three barns were damaged, one of which contained a log-drying machine used by the timber business Nene Valley Firewood.

"Thankfully, no one was injured.

"Those who work at New Creation Farm would like to express gratitude to local residents - who have been very kind and supportive - and of course to the fire service for their prompt and highly professional response."

Furnace Lane, which runs between the A5 and Nether Heyford village, was shut for several hours while crews dealt with the blaze.