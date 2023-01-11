'It is with a heavy heart we say farewell': Northamptonshire village deli closes for good

A popular village deli has announced it will close this month due to rising costs and a drop in footfall.

The Pantry Door said: “It is with a heavy heart that after seven years, we have decided the time has come to say farewell.

“We have loved meeting people and serving the local community over the years. We would like to thank all our loyal and regular customers who have supported and used us over this time.

The Pantry Door in Bugbrooke has announced it's closure

“Unfortunately, due to rising costs and a drop in footfall, we can no longer afford to stay open. Our door will close for the final time on Friday 20th January.

“We wish you all the best, and will miss you all.”

The deli has always supported other local business, selling cupcakes from the Cupcake Maker in Northampton, supplying the county’s infamous Brixworth pate, local eggs, cheese, bacon, Towbury pies and products from Towcester, The Good Loaf bakes, The Italian Shop cakes and many other producers throughout Northamptonshire.

The community have been deeply saddened by the news. One villager said: “My heart is broken, such a loss to the village”. Other residents said: “So sorry to hear this, I will definitely miss your sausage rolls” and “It’s unfortunate that we are seeing a lot of this.”

The Pantry Door supplied local produce for 7 years

There have been many closures of food services in the county area recently and The Pantry Door is yet another disappointing loss.

