The decision to appoint someone from crime commissioner Stephen Mold’s office as Northamptonshire’s fire chief ‘smacks of nepotism’, a critic has said.

Nicci Marzec has been named as the county’s interim fire boss despite concerns that she has ‘never worked in the fire sector and has no operational understanding of the role’.

She has replaced Mark Jones who has stepped down with immediate effect – having only taken over the £140,000-a-year role in October 2022.

Main image (National World file picture) Inset, new interim Chief Fire Officer Nicci Marzec - top left , Stephen Mold (Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner) - bottom left, and Mark Jones former Northamptonshire Chief Fire Office - bottom right. Photos from Office of Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Mr Mold’s office has defended the appointment and said Ms Marzec has been working with the service’s chief officer team for the past four years.

Danielle Stone, Labour’s prospective Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire, voiced her concerns at the appointment of Ms Marzec, saying it ‘smacks of nepotism’ and demanded answers following the sudden departure of Mr Jones.

She said: “What are we to make of the fact that the chief fire officer, Mark Jones, has stepped down after one year in the job?

“He was appointed by the present Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold. Now we have a lay person, and someone very close to Mr Mold, put in as the interim chief.

Nicci Marzec new interim Chief Fire Officer for Northamptonshire appointed by the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold/ Pic Police Fire and Crime Commissioner

“It is unbelievable. It smacks of nepotism. It devalues the skill and knowledge fire staff have. I am shocked by this display of nepotism and the disregard of the professionalism and the expertise of our fire staff.

“This is an important job, keeping us all safe. There is an assistant fire chief who could have been made up as the interim, and other competent and experienced people.”

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) had been ‘astounded’ by Mr Jones’ appointment – now his interim replacement has caused equal concern.

Adam Taylor, FBU executive council representative for the East Midlands, said: “The Fire Brigades Union is very concerned about the appointment of an interim chief fire officer who has never worked in the fire sector and has no operational understanding of the role which is required to keep the communities of Northamptonshire safe.

Stephen Mold Police Fire and Crime Commissioner with Mr Mark Jones at a Holocaust Memorial Day event earlier this year/ Pic Office of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner

“The fire service is a complex operation and firefighting is a highly skilled, technical profession. Recruiting externally for senior operational roles means that the most senior decision-maker will have no practical experience of using equipment, responding to incidents or keeping firefighters and the public safe in fires, floods and other callouts.

“This appointment was made without adequate democratic process or scrutiny – and is further evidence of the unsuitability of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC) governance arrangement in the fire service.

“The FBU will speak with members and raise this issue with the PFCC at a meeting next week."

Ms Marzec is currently head of paid service for the OPFCC and monitoring officer for the OPFCC and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service. She previously held senior management roles in local authorities.

Nicci Marzec and Stephen Mold set up a joint Just Giving Page to raise money for the Hope Centre in Northampton from sponsorship in 2018

Mr Mold and Ms Marzec have worked together on many issues and campaigns, even teaming up in 2018 on a charity bike ride for the Northampton Hope Centre, taking part in a four-day 270-mile cycle challenge, with more than 40 other cyclists.

The announcement from Mr Mold’s office said: “Chief fire officer Mark Jones has stepped down from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) with immediate effect by mutual agreement.

“Mr Jones said that he has been affected by injuries and wished to take time to concentrate on his well-being and make a full recovery.

“Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has thanked Mark for his service and wished him well for the future.

“Nicci Marzec, who is currently monitoring officer and head of paid staff at the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, will take over as interim chief officer. Nicci will be supported by incoming deputy chief fire officer Simon Tuhill, who joins the service on July 18.”

Mr Mold said that the interim arrangement will give deputy chief fire officer Simon Tuhill time to ‘settle into Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’ and will be ‘regularly reviewed’.

In a statement issued by Mr Mold’s office in response to the claim of ‘nepotism’ the appointment of Ms Marzec was defended.

It said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service had three chief officers who are firefighters and when the new deputy chief fire officer joins next week, there will still be three chief officers who are firefighters.

"The service is making substantial progress operationally and His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded it as good for efficiency and effectiveness. There is a wealth of operational ability and talent in the chief officer team.

“Where Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service requires improvement, however, is in its culture and people and in running successfully as an organisation. A huge programme of work is being put in place to make this service a better, more comfortable and inclusive place for everyone to work.

“Supported by the deputy and assistant chief fire officers – all firefighters – the acting chief officer will supply visible leadership and take this agenda forward. Nicci has already been working with the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service chief officer team for the past four years as monitoring officer.

“When we advertised for a chief fire officer last year, one of the final three candidates was both a woman and a non-firefighter. Kent Fire and Rescue Service has just received a glowing report from HMICFRS for its leadership and culture and for keeping people safe – it is led by a woman and a non-firefighter. There are other examples, so this is not at all a ‘first’.”

Ms Marzec’s appointment will be kept under review to ensure ‘stability and continuity’ for firefighters and staff.

When in position, Ms Marzec and Mr Tuhill will be supported by the existing team of assistant chief fire officers Rob Porter and Phil Pells and assistant chief officer Paul Bullen, who leads the enabling services teams.

Ms Marzec said: “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service at such an important and challenging time. I know that all the firefighters and staff are committed to making Northamptonshire a safer county and I am impressed by the hard work and dedication they show every day.

