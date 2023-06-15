Interim chief constable of Northamptonshire Police 'cost' more than £19k for 33 days of work

The former temporary chief constable of Northamptonshire Police cost more than £19,000 for the 33 days he spent in the post, draft accounts show.

Paul Gibson led Northamptonshire Police from February 27 until March 31 while chief constable Nick Adderley took a temporary retirement so he would not be penalised by police pension rules for signing a new contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Adderley returned to lead the force on April 1 for an initial two-and-a-half year term after he agreed a £165,000-a-year contract.

The former temporary chief constable of Northamptonshire Police will receive more than £19,000 for the 33 days he spent in the post, draft accounts show.

He was initially awarded an initial five-year contract in August 2018.

The accounts show that Dr Gibson cost a total of £19,316 for his work.

Responding to the LDRS‘ question on whether the payment is value for public money, the county’s police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold said: “I take my responsibility to appoint a chief constable very seriously, and it was very important that in Nick Adderley’s short break in service, Northamptonshire Police had an effective and visionary leader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Paul Gibson was the right person, he made an enormous contribution and dealt with some significant issues including serious disciplinary matters and a tragic murder in Northampton. He received the appropriate remuneration for the role.”

Dr Gibson is the deputy chief constable for the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU). EMSOU seeks to tackle “organised crime groups which are causing the greatest levels of harm”.

It is a partnership between forces in Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire.

Mr Mold’s office said Dr Gibson was paid a salary equivalent to 33 days of £155,000 pro rata, along with National Insurance and pension contributions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is listed in Northamptonshire Police’s draft accounts under “total costs”.

The office “does not anticipate” the figure will change but it was estimated and provided by Derbyshire Police, which is his employer.

That force will issue a final invoice when it has closed and published its own accounts.

During his time in Northamptonshire, Dr Gibson oversaw the force’s misconduct hearings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They included the case of a former sergeant, Richard Hall, who slapped a colleague’s bottom at a wedding they were both guests at and tried to lick a colleague’s face at a Christmas party.

Dr Gibson found Mr Hall failed to treat junior officers with respect and would have been sacked had he not already quit.

After he left Northamptonshire Police, Mr Mold said: “Any police force would be lucky to have Paul as their chief constable and I know he will be one soon.

“He came to us with a great reputation in policing and it is easy to see how he has earned that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The draft accounts, available on Northamptonshire Police’s website, show Mr Adderley was paid a salary of £146,771 in 2022/23, claimed £2,217 in expenses and £3,371 in other payments.