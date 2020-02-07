Inspirational Northants schoolboy comes up with breakfast idea to help those affected by Australian bushfires

The 10-year-old hopes some people in Australia will now be able to afford ‘shelter or a warm meal’.

A schoolboy came up with a fundraising idea that helped his school to raise hundreds of pounds for those affected by the Australian bushfires.

Hartley (right) with his Nan (left) and cousin (middle) at the big breakfast.

Hartley Fielding, who attends Badby Primary School, near Daventry, decided to host a ‘community breakfast’ at the school for relatives of the pupils.

The 10-year-old came up with the idea while brainstorming with his classmates and teacher what they could do to help.

Steph Dean, year five teacher at Badby, said: “When the children saw videos of Australia they were concerned about the animals.

“We had a brain storm and came up with ideas of how we could raise money.”

The school opened its doors to parents and grandparents on Friday (February 7) morning to serve bacon sandwiches, toast, tea and coffee.

Around 100 people turned up to eat breakfast in the school hall and £300 was raised.

Hartley said: “It was a really nice idea to help out all the people in Australia who have lost their homes and animals that have lost their habitats.

“We did the meals so we could help all those poor people.

“There were quite a lot of people there and that meant we could raise more money.

“It’s going to help the Australian people. They might be able to afford some shelter or a warm meal now.”

Ms Dean added: “Hartley came in early and decorated the hall. The adults did the hot food part then the children served their families. They made a conveyor belt system and it worked well.

“I am unbelievably proud of them. They’ve never met those people but they still want to try and help them in the best way they can and it was all completely their idea.

“They’re such an inspirational group at the moment.

“We’re not sure which charity we’ll send it to yet, but maybe one to help the Koalas because that’s what the children were concerned about.”

The school is now hoping to host a big breakfast every term, with the aim to raise more money for Australia initially, then other charities too.