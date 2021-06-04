Indian Covid variant now 'dominant' strain in East Northants and South Northants

Latest figures released today by the director for Public Health for Northamptonshire's two councils have revealed that there have been 88 confirmed cases of the new so-called Indian variant of the coronavirus.

The Delta variant (B1.617.2 first identified in India), has been found in 51 people in West Northamptonshire and 37 people in the North Northamptonshire area

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period May 24 to May 30 2021, show an increase of 3 per cent since last week with 148 residents having tested positive.

Covid testing

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health for North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire councils says: “Delta is now the dominant strain of prevalence in East Northants and South Northants. Of the cases in South Northants 13 are linked to the school outbreak. The rest of the cases in the county are sporadic and not linked to any outbreak.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of self-isolation in stopping the coronavirus and its variants in their tracks. Swift and strict isolation slows transmission of the virus in all its forms and self-isolating when we could be infectious, or are, is the only way we will break the chains of transmission.

“Excellent compliance of those asked to isolate, inhibits transmission and that was strongly illustrated in the cases in the Nicholas Hawksmoor school community in South Northants. The low numbers there point to high levels of isolation compliance by those early cases and their contacts.

“Strict isolation by those asked to do so slows transmission. It’s vital, particularly when faced with more transmissible variants.”

Covid tests have revealed the Delta variant in the county

Public Health Officials reminded residents of the importance of being ‘Covid Careful’ as this week’s data shows Northamptonshire’s infection rates are in line with the national average, but cases locally show a slight increase.

All district and borough area infection rates per 100,000 population are either statistically ‘significantly lower’ than or ‘similar’ to the national average.

The county’s infection rate is now 18.3, and lower than the national average of 28.9. Kettering’s rate is 13.8, Daventry (9.3), Northampton (11.1) and South Northamptonshire (13.8); all significantly lower. Locally, the highest rates are showing in Wellingborough (40.1) and Corby (30.5) but remain statistically ‘similar.’

However, Public Health officials warned that the coronavirus and its variants continue to circulate and those who are unvaccinated are still at risk.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 vaccination in the elderly and most vulnerable people, together with the positive impact lockdown has had on community transmission, no deaths have been recorded in Northamptonshire in the last six weeks.

Recent research shows that the vaccinations are effective against the Indian variant of concern (now called the Delta variant) in reducing infections and deaths.