In pictures: Duke of Sussex visits Northamptonshire to officially open Silverstone museum with Lewis Hamilton
Prince Harry was given the VIP treatment he officially opened the new museum celebrating Silverstone Circuit today (Friday, March 6).
The Duke arrived at The Silverstone Experience with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and were given a tour together, meeting drivers, dignatories, volunteers and schoolchildren.
Flick through our pictures from one the prince's last engagements as an official member of the royal family. Read the full story here.
Prince Harry arrives at The Silverstone Experience