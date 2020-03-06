The Silverstone Experience chief executive Sally Reynolds accepts Lewis Hamilton's 2019 helmet alongside Prince Harry

In pictures: Duke of Sussex visits Northamptonshire to officially open Silverstone museum with Lewis Hamilton

Prince Harry was given the VIP treatment he officially opened the new museum celebrating Silverstone Circuit today (Friday, March 6).

The Duke arrived at The Silverstone Experience with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and were given a tour together, meeting drivers, dignatories, volunteers and schoolchildren.
Flick through our pictures from one the prince's last engagements as an official member of the royal family. Read the full story here.

Prince Harry arrives at The Silverstone Experience
Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton hear about the tyre-changing game at The Silverstone Experience
Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton are greeted after arriving at The Silverstone Experience
Prince Harry meets William Racing F1 driver George Russell at The Silverstone Experience
