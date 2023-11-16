Ice rink set to open at Northants garden centre as Winter Wonderland returns for the festive season

‘It’s bigger, better and icy-er than before’

Winter Wonderland is set to launch at a rural garden centre in Northamptonshire in time for the weekend.

Staff at Whilton Locks Garden Village (WLGV) are busy preparing to open the doors to skaters from tomorrow (Friday) as the festive season is set to officially begin.

A post on the Facebook page of the family run independent garden centre says: “It’s bigger, better and icy-er than ever before at Whilton Locks Winter Wonderland.

The ice rink is set to open at Whilton Locks Garden Village on Friday November 17 (picture: WLGV)

"Open air, fully undercover and with real ice you can experience an exhilarating skate with friends and family AND it opens this Friday!

“This year we are celebrating 10 years of making memories with our ice rink. Remember there are NO booking fees or hidden costs. Car parking is free, for instance. Free skate hire is included in the ticket price too!”

The Christmas Grotto at WLGV is ‘back and better than ever’ from December 2 where visitors can explore with the magical elves before meeting Santa where he will hand deliver a wrapped age appropriate present.

There are also sessions for the SEN Grotto, Santa Paws Grotto & Baby and Toddler Grotto available at specific times.

Warm up inside with festive hot chocolates and the Lemax Christmas Village on display raising money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice. Last year’s ‘coin toss’ raised £740.