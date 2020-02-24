Husband nominates wife Karen for Northampton Inspirational Woman Award

Paul Haynes said his wife Karen always goes above and beyond to help others

The Chronicle & Echo is speaking to the five incredible finalists of this year's Inspirational Woman Awards ahead of International Women's Day.

The awards aim to champion local women at a presentation at the Guildhall on Saturday, March 7 for making a difference.

Karen Haynes of Long Buckby is one of the nominees who was secretly entered into the running by her husband, Paul.

"I’m not really sure how I feel about the suggestion I’m an inspiration," she said. "As far as I’m concerned I’ve simply been a mum, wife, daughter and an active member of the community. I’ve got as much out of it as I’ve given."

But Karen to many people has been a pillar of support during their most emotional times.

She puts her good-nature down to being surrounded by strong role models who she has modelled herself on while growing up.

Karen said: "Paul says he nominated me because I go the extra mile whatever life throws at me.

"To me, a lot of what I do is being a good neighbour.

"It's what I was brought up witnessing."

When Karen was young she moved to Stevenage and lived in a community made up from London overspill residents.

"Everyone worked together in Stevenage," she added. "I think I take my inspiration from my parents, both were very family orientated and traditional. Mum was a natural carer and gifted when it came to children and dad's attitude was, 'if something needs doing, get your head down and do it'."

The 59-year-old has been volunteering for 35 years and has a plethora of experience.

In her spare time she has helped to set up a play school in Stevenage, she was involved with the National Autistic Society, was a hospital visitor at Northampton General Hospital before later providing cancer support at Daventry Bosom Buddies group.

And, if that wasn't impressive enough Karen was a trustee for Reach for Health in Daventry, a charity that helps people who have experienced a major health trauma, where she later went on to work as a rehabilitation coach who plans gym sessions for people overcoming or adapting to serious health events.

"I was shocked at my nomination," she added. "I did not see this coming at all, I'm just living my life as best I can.

"I'm not doing anything special. I was totally taken aback by it. I like volunteering, I think you get something out of volunteering that you do not get out of paid employment. I have met some fantastic people and I've learned so much."

Other Inspirational Woman Award finalists include Ved Nayar, Jody Abbott, Jodie Low and Ann Comerford.