Hundreds of knitted bears donated to Northamptonshire Police for children involved in incidents

More than 800 knitted bears have been donated to Northamptonshire Police to be given to any children involved in incidents officers attend to offer them some comfort.

Volunteers from across the county have been busy knitting Bobby Buddies following an appeal in May from the domestic abuse prevention and investigation team (DAPIT).

More of the Bobby Buddies knitted bears. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Detective Sergeant Jen Castle from DAPIT, said: “The support from local knitting enthusiasts has been absolutely phenomenal, and we cannot thank them enough for all their hard work and generous donations.

“Working in this area, we are aware children must not be overlooked when officers attend their homes to deal with an incident, at what can often be a very confusing and frightening time for them.

“We hope Bobby Buddies will not only bring some comfort to those young children who need it, but also to help officers gain the trust of the child, whose voice should never go unheard.”

This is one of several community safety initiatives to receive support from Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold, who gave it £1,000.

“This initiative has generated an incredible reaction. Some of the teddies were donated anonymously and some were left with thank you notes for help that police officers have given in the past," he said.

“Knitting and sewing groups have worked together and sent us basket loads of teddies and some people have sent us letters about their own experience of domestic violence.

“My sincerest thanks goes out to everyone who has sent teddies in to us. We have a great stock of toys to help children and we have also got people talking about domestic violence.

"I’m full of admiration to all the knitters out there, and to DAPIT for their great idea.”

More knitters are always needed to ensure there is a Bobby Buddy available for every young child who needs one - a pattern is supplied to every volunteer.

Anyone interested or who knows someone who would like to help should email rachel.percival@northants.pnn.police.uk.