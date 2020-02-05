Hundreds of Daventry people stuck in poor housing conditions, new figures reveal

Hundreds of people waiting for social housing in Daventry are stuck in unhygienic, cramped or inadequate accommodation, new figures reveal.

The housing charity Shelter has expressed outrage at families across England left in desperate need while councils are “haemorrhaging” thousands of social homes.

Daventry District Council had 801 households on its waiting list who were identified as staying in unsanitary, overcrowded or unsatisfactory living conditions at the end of March 2019.

They formed part of 1,166 households on the list, according to Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government statistics – a 12 per cent rise from the number waiting a year previously.

The same pattern was seen across England, where the number on waiting lists rose by four per cent, to 1.2 million.