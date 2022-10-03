How to nominate inspirational men across West Northamptonshire for the Male Role Model Awards 2022

Men and boys who have made important contributions in West Northamptonshire are to be recognised in the WNC Male Role Model Awards 2022.

Organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the awards aim to raise awareness around men’s well-being and celebrate those who inspire and have a positive impact on the lives of others in the community or the workplace.

The council is looking for men who have been inspirational in the broadest sense and would like to know how they have inspired you or others, what they have achieved, or what they have done to help you or your community.

Do you know an inspirational man who deserves to win a Male Role Model Award?

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory Services, said: "There are so many men playing hugely important roles across West Northants communities and workplaces.

"However, we cannot recognise these individuals without the help of residents who know and work with them closely, so we are calling on you to help.

"What we’re looking for is not only someone who goes that extra mile, but that person who has made a real difference to those around them and helped to support their community and nurture the next generation of young men.

"Potential nominees could include someone who has inspired you through their charity work, an inspirational business owner or someone who has helped you personally.

"It could be a family member who has been a rock during a challenging time, a neighbour who has set up a community group to support local children, or a friend who has campaigned for better healthcare – nominate your role model now."

International Men's Day (IMD) is celebrated around the world on November 19, and in the UK focuses on the core themes of making a positive difference to the wellbeing and lives of men and boys, promoting a positive conversation about men, manhood and masculinity and raising awareness of charities supporting men and boys’ wellbeing.