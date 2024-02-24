News you can trust since 1869
How to donate Easter eggs to Northamptonshire children as Mother Christmas appeals for your help

She needs YOUR help to collect as many chocolate eggs as possible
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Easter eggs have started rolling into the annual appeal organised by Northamptonshire’s children’s champion Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas.

Jeanette has once again turned Easter Bunny with her egg-cellent annual spring appeal swapping her famous red suit for fluffy ears to give children an Easter chock-filled with treats.

Former social worker and all-round good egg, Jeanette spends much of the year working as Mother Christmas by organising a festive gift appeal for the county's most needy children.

Mother Christmas with Easter eggs collected from M&S Rushden Lakes. Jayne Barnes and her team 90 eggs in totalMother Christmas with Easter eggs collected from M&S Rushden Lakes. Jayne Barnes and her team 90 eggs in total
She's sprung into action as the Easter Bunny with her appeal to provide Easter treats for vulnerable children.

Jeanette said: “I’d like to thank everyone for the donations handed in so far, but I need more help to collect more than 5,000 chocolate Easter eggs.

"I want children from disadvantaged families to have a little treat. I’m hoping that the same amazing generosity shown at Christmas will spread some more joy this Easter."

Jeanette, who grew up in a children’s home, relished receiving gifts donated by members of the community.

Borneo Martell in Kettering present Easter eggs to Jeanette Walsh (Mother Christmas)/UGCBorneo Martell in Kettering present Easter eggs to Jeanette Walsh (Mother Christmas)/UGC
She said: "I know what it’s like to grow up with absolutely nothing. If we can provide Easter eggs, the children won't feel left out – it can give the children a little bit of normality."

People can donate Easter eggs to Jeanette's appeal at drop-off points at:

- Nando's restaurants in Corby, Kettering, Rushden Lakes and Northampton

- North Northamptonshire Council offices in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

- Wicksteed Park in Barton Road, Kettering

Donations should be dropped off by Friday, March 8.

Jeanette will then distribute them to the social services staff across the county who look after children including the Leaving Care Team and the Special Guardianship Team.

