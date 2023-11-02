“It’s very wrong that we are at the mercy of these giants”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire residents have been unable to make or receive calls or texts due to a “faulty phone mast.”

People living in the Towcester area have reported ‘months’ of ongoing mobile phone network issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mast’s breakdown is affecting users of services including Tesco's mobile service and the O2 provider.

Several Northamptonshire residents are unable to send or receive mobile phone calls and texts due to ‘faulty phone mast’ affecting users of services including Tesco's mobile service and the O2 provider.

One 77-year-old resident, who wished to remain anonymous, has not been able to use Tesco Mobile for texting or making phone calls for more than a week now. She said that she had to drive to a different area with stronger reception in order to call her daughter, who lives up north.

"We are elderly people. If I go out shopping and I have a problem or whatever, my husband needs to be able to contact me if something goes wrong.

“I could not even phone Northampton. Fortunately, I’ve not been in need of emergency services because I don't know whether those calls would work either,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The resident has reportedly been told by Tesco Mobile that the issue would be resolved by November 6. A week later, she was informed that it could take up to an entire month to solve the ongoing problem.

“It was really quite shocking. It’s not what we wanted. We want the connection with the outside world made right. It’s a ridiculous amount of time.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s very wrong that we are at the mercy of these giants. We should’ve been informed immediately and kept up to date in some way. A realistic date for completion should be this week, not the end of the month,” she said.

The resident has reportedly been given £9 in compensation by Tesco Mobile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Tesco Mobile spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue with a mast in the area and we are working hard to get it resolved as quickly as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience, and suggest customers use Wi-Fi where possible until the issue is resolved.”

She said that many residents are “having big issues in this area and the surrounding neighbourhood," and she heard “horror stories” about it.

Another resident, aged 81, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed he received £10 compensation for his top-up phone.

“In this day and age of technology, I don’t think it’s satisfactory. I can’t use that 10-pound credit because I can’t use the phone,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the residents, there have been network problems in the area since last month.

In response to the residents’ concerns, this newspaper approached O2 and put forward a number of questions, including what caused the network issue and how long it is expected to last.

An O2 spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some customers in the Towcester area may be experiencing intermittent issues with their mobile service due to a faulty phone mast.