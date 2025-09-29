'His memory will live on' say former colleagues paying tribute to PC Faizaan Najeeb who died in line of duty

Former colleagues of PC Faizaan Najeeb, who sadly died in the line of duty after being hit by a car, have paid tribute to the 24-year-old Wellingborough officer.

PC Najeeb had been responding to a single vehicle collision in Station Road, Raunds, at about 12.35am on Friday, September 19, when he was hit by a blue VW Polo car.

Despite the very best efforts of medical staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, he sadly lost his fight for life a week later (Friday, September 26). He was just 24 years old.

On Friday, Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police Ivan Balhatchet led tributes to PC Najeeb, with former colleagues at Bedfordshire Police adding their own condolences.

Northamptonshire Police officer PC Faizaan Najeeb who sadly died last week /Northants Police

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We are very sad to hear about the death of our former colleague, Faizaan Najeeb.

“Faizaan joined us in February 2021 as a PCSO with the Bedford Community Policing Team. He then moved onto to become a PC with Northamptonshire Police in May 2022.”

His colleagues on the Bedford Community team said: “Those that knew him are absolutely devastated by his death, and he will be sorely missed. His ability to lift spirits was infectious, and he was always so happy.

“Faizaan would do anything for anyone, and although he was only with us for a short time, his legacy and impact on those that worked with him remains. His memory lives on and will not be forgotten. The joy he brought to people that he met can never be replicated, and those on the Community Policing Team, as well as those in other departments will miss him.

“It is with great sadness that PCSO 7001 and PC 1967 has signed off from duty. His memory will live on.

“Thank you, Faizaan, for all the joy and the legacy you brought us."

Alaa Abouzanad on behalf of the Northamptonshire Council of Mosques also added a tribute to the young officer.

In a letter to Chief Constable Balhatchet he said: “On behalf of the Northamptonshire Council of Mosques, we wish to extend our deepest condolences on the passing of your colleague, PC Faizaan Najeeb. “His service and dedication to keeping our communities safe will always be remembered and honoured. “At this difficult time, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his colleagues, and the wider policing community. “We stand with you in solidarity and support. “May Allah grant him forgiveness, mercy, and the highest place in Jannah – paradise – and grant his family patience, strength, and comfort in this time of grief.”

PC Najeeb joined Northamptonshire Police in May 2022 and had served with the Response team in Wellingborough ever since.

In line with tradition for officers who have passed away while in the line of duty, his collar number P1967 will be retired in his memory.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: “Words cannot describe the sadness felt when an officer loses his life serving in the line of duty.

“The entire Northamptonshire Police family wish to pass on our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this truly awful point in time.

“Colleagues from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still investigating the collision, and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support Faizaan’s family in the coming days and weeks.

“We are also carrying out an internal health and safety investigation.”

This week the Northamptonshire Police plans to hold a two-minute silence in memory of PC Najeeb at its Wootton Hall headquarters, where a flag has been flown at half-mast in his honour.

A man in his 20s who was arrested at the scene of the collision, has been bailed by police pending further investigation.