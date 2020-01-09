High-ranking Northamptonshire Police officer 'lied about being on duty and her whereabouts' to supervisors

A highly-ranked officer at Northamptonshire Police resigned after falsely reporting she was on duty and lying to two of her supervisors about her whereabouts.

Former Detective Constable Sharon Oliver was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour by a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing in November.

The panel decided she would have been dismissed without notice had she not already left the force and she was placed on the College of Policing 'barred list'.

"Any officer, even seriously ill, would know that lying to a line manager is not acceptable conduct," the panel remarked in a report published on December 16.

"There was no operational justification, no little white lie, no balancing of conflicting professional interests - she might have been perfectly justified in ringing in sick.

"What she could not do was go into work and tell blatant, repeated lies about her whereabouts after the point she booked on for duty.

"There is some personal mitigation, but it must be of limited effect in a case of this nature."

Ms Oliver was not present at the hearing and resigned beforehand - she has the right to appeal.