The first drop-in vaccine clinics for Northamptonshire' s 16 and 17-year-olds to get a Covid-19 jab are open from TODAY (Thursday, August 12).

Three sites in Northampton, Corby and Towcester will be offering no-appointment-needed jabs after the government opened up eligibility following reports of more older teens becoming “seriously ill” from coronavirus.

The UK is following other countries including the United States, Israel and France who have already started vaccinating older teenagers against the virus.

Drop-in sessions in Northamptonshire are taking place at Mr Pickford’s in Corby and at Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester from today.

Another session will be held at at Kings Heath Health Centre in Northampton on Saturday.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said that the decision to offer 16 and 17-year-olds the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had only been taken after "rigorously reviewed" trials in children and young people.

She told a Downing Street briefing last week the agency will "continue to scrutinise" data as the first wave of teenagers come forward for jabs.

Three drop-in clinics are offering Northamptonshire's 16 and 17-year-olds first Covid jabs from today.

Northamptonshire's three clinics will run alongside others offering first and second doses to those eligible among older age groups.

Anna Dorothy, deputy director of the county's vaccination programme, said: “Drop-in vaccination sessions are continuing to prove popular with people who want the convenience of finding a vaccine site near them without having to spend time booking an appointment — and we’re delighted to now be opening up our first drop-in sessions for 16 and 17-year-olds across the county.

“We’d also like to remind everyone aged 18 and over who hasn’t yet had their first dose – as well as those who are due a second dose at least eight weeks after their first – that they can also pop along to a drop-in session to get their jabs.

“We are working hard to ensure that more vaccination sites around the county will be ready to offer the vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds very soon.

"So anyone in these age groups who can’t make it to a drop-in session won’t have to wait long before the NHS contacts them to book an appointment.”

Other drop-in sessions this weekend include a pop-up clinic at the Hindu Community Centre in Highfield Road, Wellingborough, on Sunday as part of the Wellbeing Mela event.

It will offer first doses for anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet taken up the offer of the jab, as well as second doses for those who received a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca at least eight weeks previously.

Additionally, drop-in vaccination sessions are available for adults at Ramgarhia Sikh Temple in Northampton town centre, at Northampton and District Indoor Bowling Association in Kingsthorpe, and at Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill.

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park also continues to offer drop-in vaccination sessions seven days a week for people aged 18 and over from 8am until 6.30pm.

People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in vaccine clinic. Full details of upcoming clinics are available HERE and make sure you find your NHS number HERE before dropping in.

Anyone aged 18 and over can still book appointments at existing local vaccination sites, either online HERE, by calling 119 or contacting their GP.

Here's where and when you can get your jab

■ Covid-19 Vaccination Centre, Moulton Park — Monday-Sunday 8am-6.30pm; first doses for ages 18+, second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago.

■ Mr Pickford’s, Spencer Court, Corby — Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9am to 7pm; Monday and Tuesday 9.30am to 6pm; first doses for ages 16+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

■ Kings Heath Health Centre, Northampton — Saturday 9am-3pm; first doses for ages 16+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 19 June

■ Ramgarhia Sikh Temple, Northampton — Thursday and Sunday 8am-8pm; first doses for ages 18+, second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

■ Northampton & District Indoor Bowling Association, Kingsthorpe — Thursday and Friday 8am-1pm and 2pm-7pm; first doses for ages 18+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago.

■ Whitefields Surgery, Camp Hill — Saturday 9am-12.30pm and 2.30pm-6pm, Sunday, 9am-1pm; first doses for ages 18+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

■ Greens Norton Community Centre — Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4pm, Saturday 9am- 12pm, Sunday 9am-2pm; first doses for ages 16+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago