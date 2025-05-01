Here are FIVE abandoned but adorable Greyhound dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week.

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.

The shelter currently has a handful of Greyhound dogs they are looking to secure homes for.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "We have five stunning ex-racing greyhounds patiently waiting for new homes. “Greyhounds make great companions & many owners of them insist they are addictive and the saying ‘you cannot only have one’ is often heard in greyhound circles. Please consider this incredible and regal breed.”

Annie added: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.

Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie

1 . Star Star is a beautiful two-year-old retired Greyhound. Like most of her breed, she enjoys a couple of good walks each day and is then perfectly content to relax on a comfy couch. She’s friendly with people and other dogs but isn’t suited to living with cats or small furry animals. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Mason Mason is a handsome four-year-old retired Greyhound. Like most of his breed, he enjoys a couple of good walks each day and is then more than happy to relax on a cosy couch. He’s great with people and other dogs but isn’t suitable to live with cats or small furry animals. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Whiskey Whiskey is a two-year-old retired racing Greyhound. He gets on well with other dogs but has a strong prey drive, so he can’t be rehomed with cats or small furry animals. He walks nicely on the lead and is comfortable wearing a muzzle. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Missy Missy is a four-year-old retired racing Greyhound. She gets along well with other dogs but has a strong prey drive, so she can’t be rehomed with cats or small furry animals. She walks nicely on the lead and is comfortable wearing a muzzle. Photo: AIN Photo Sales