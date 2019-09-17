Help for Daventry people on brink of homelessness

Fewer Daventry households are living in temporary accommodation since a law was brought in last year to help those on the brink of becoming homeless, figures reveal.

But with nationwide figures at a decade-long high, Shelter has warned that “catastrophic” numbers of people have been shunted onto the streets or trapped in temporary housing .

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government statistics show 15 families and couples lived in bed and breakfasts, hostels and other types of temporary accommodation during the first three months of this year – including 22 children.

This means 0.4 households in every 10,000 were placed in temporary housing.

The figures represent the first full year of data since the Homelessness Reduction Act came into force in April last year.