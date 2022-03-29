Heartbroken pet owner's plea for drivers to slow down and be aware of cats on Daventry's roads

A heartbroken cat owner is calling for change after her pet was hit by a car and had to be put to sleep.

Sarah Nolan took to social media after her black and white cat George was struck in Stefan Hill Way last week.

"I took George to the vet and was told to prepare for the worst,” Sarah said.

George was hit by a car and had to be put down.

"They asked me if I wanted him to be put to sleep there and then, but he’s only young with a lot of life left in him so I paid for X-Rays.”

When she was told the prognosis, she made the agonising decision to have her cat put to sleep.

Sarah added: “I want to thank the kind man and woman who helped George when he was hit.

"I also want more people to more aware of cats on the roads. To you, it may just be a cat, but it’s important to slow down and pay attention.

"Daventry is rife with cats being run over and killed and left on the side of the road.

“My opinion of these drivers who knowingly drive away after hitting a cat is very low. Is it that important to go that extra five, ten, 15 miles an hour?”

She wants to raise awareness and a GoFundMe page has been set up in George’s honour to help pay for the treatment that cost hundreds of pounds.

Sarah continued: “I’d like to see signs put up in Daventry saying ‘kill your speed - not a cat’.

“George meant the world to me and was such a character.

"I'm astonished by the amount of love and people's personal stories of losing their fur babies to the roads in Daventry. It’s heartbreaking and we need to work together to bring awareness.”

The current law states that if a driver hits an animal not listed in the Road Traffic Act, such as a cat, they are not legally required to report it as long as there are no other factors involved like damage to another vehicle or injury to another person.