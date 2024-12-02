Heartbroken family pays tribute to 'charming' father who died after incident in Northampton pub

A heartbroken family has paid tribute to a "charming” 43-year-old father who died following an incident in a Northampton pub.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have today (Monday December 2) named Charles O’Sullivan as the man who died following an incident in Rosie O’Leary’s pub in Fish Street. The incident happened on Saturday November 23 and Charles – known as Charlie – sadly died in East Haddon in the early hours of Sunday November 24.

Following formal identification, Charlie’s partner has now issued a photograph and heartfelt tribute to Charlie via Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribute says: “Charlie always went above and beyond for people. Anyone who needed help in any way, he would always be there.

Charles O'Sullivan died after an incident in a Northampton town centre pub.

“He had such a way of charming people, everyone loved him.

“Charlie always said I was the smart one of the two of us, but he had an annoying way of always being right.

“He loved fiercely – if you were loved by Charlie then you knew it.

“He would never stand for injustice and had a strong sense of right and wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I see all these traits in our little girl, who idolises her dad. We are heartbroken without him.”

Charlie’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy in their grief, according to Northamptonshire Police.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help give Charlie the send off “he shouldn’t need but fully deserves”. The page calls Charlie’s death a “senseless loss”.

The fundraiser has already raised more than £4,500 of a £6,000 target, with the organiser saying the kindness is “bringing comfort to the family”. Any donations will go towards funeral costs to “give all those grieving the chance to say goodbye” and to “alleviate some of the strain on the family”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the page said: “Charlie was a gentle sweet hearted man that didn’t deserve to leave so soon and knowing just how many people cared for him is just proof of that.”

The page adds that Charlie, who was a beloved brother, father, partner, son and friend, will be “sorely missed”.