Heartbroken family pay tribute to ‘loving’ father, 24, who died in a crash on the A5 in Northamptonshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a motorcyclist who died following a road traffic collision on the A5 have praised him as “a very proud father” in a moving tribute.

Jack Samuel Riley, aged 24, sadly died at the scene of the collision at the junction with Heyford Lane, opposite the Narrow Boat Inn, in Stowehill, just outside Weedon Bec, which occurred at about 10.20am on Sunday, September 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said: “Jack was a charismatic, fun, loving, hard-working 24-year-old, with a great sense of humour. He saw the ridiculous in everything.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family photo of Jack Riley with his son

“Sadly, he left us suddenly on a bright sunny day, September 10. He was at a point in his life where he was enjoying a happy period. He was a very proud father to his son and was thrilled to be expecting his second child.

“Jack lived life to the full and was an affectionate, protective elder brother to his two brothers and sister. His loss has had such a huge impact on all of us leaving us heartbroken. Jack will be missed by his family, friends and everyone who knew him.”

Investigators continue to work to establish the circumstances of the collision and they would still like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward who may have witnessed it, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.