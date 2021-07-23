Have you seen Daventry man's missing cats?
A heartbroken pet owner in Daventry is appealing for help after his two cats went missing.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 2:54 pm
Kai Trill is desperate to find his felines Stitch and Munchies, who recently went missing near Daventry College.
He said: "I’ve been looking and calling them over The Grange area with no luck.
"They both have a loving home so I would ask everyone to please keep their eyes open on contact me on FB if you see them."
The owner is under 'Kai Kai' on FB or email [email protected]