Have you seen 16-year-old Pharrel Brown, last seen in Northampton?

Police appeal for information in bid to find missing teenager

Police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy who has gone missing in Northampton.

Police are on the lookout for missing 16-year-old Pharrel Brown

Pharrel Brown was last seen in the Bellinge area at 11.30pm on Wednesday (February 26).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Pharrel is black, 5ft 7in and of a slim build with dark plaited hair and blue eyes.

"He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He may also have a black Carrera mountain bike with him.

"We are asking if anyone seen Pharrel or knows where he is, please call us on 101 quoting reference number MPN2/622/20."