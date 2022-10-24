The family of Harry Dunn (left to right) father Tim Dunn, stepmother Tracey Dunn, mother Charlotte Charles and stepfather Bruce Charles outside the Old Bailey in London.

The parents of a Northamptonshire teenager killed by the wife of a US diplomat who was driving on the wrong side of the road, are travelling to America to thank members of the public and the media.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn left the UK for America on Sunday (October 23), following Anne Sacoolas’ guilty plea on Thursday (October 20) to causing Harry’s death by careless driving.

The duo want to thank the American people and media, personally, for the “incredible and sustained support” for their campaign for justice.

A statement from the family, issued by spokesman Radd Seiger, said: “Following Anne Sacoolas’ guilty plea to causing Harry’s death by careless driving at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday, Harry’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn are travelling to the USA to thank the wonderful American people and media personally for the incredible and sustained support for their campaign for justice from the moment they landed in New York in 2019, just a few weeks after Harry died.

“Americans, like the British and all right minded people living in civilised democracies around the world, believe in the rule of law and that no one is above the law, no matter who they are.

“This campaign has always been about right versus wrong. Millions of us together recognised that the US Government’s unspeakably cruel treatment of these wholly innocent citizens in their allied country was both morally and legally indefensible and collectively we put our arms around them in an historic and unprecedented show of love and support, notwithstanding the fact that there was nothing we could do to bring Harry back for them.

“Harry’s parents cannot thank the public enough for helping them try to build a bridge to their new normal following the worst day of their lives in 2019 when they lost him in the prime of his life.”

Advertisement