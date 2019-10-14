Harry Dunn's parents tell Anne Sacoolas to do 'the right thing' on US TV after son's killing

The parents of Harry Dunn have spoken on American television today and asked her son's suspected killer to return to the UK.

Nineteen-year-old Harry Charles from Charlton, near Brackley, died in hospital after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming car on the B4031 Park End, Croughton, on August 27.

Harry was just 19 when he was killed on his motorbike.

But a scandal erupted after it was revealed a suspect in the case Anne Sacoolas - the wife of an American diplomat who was staying at RAF Croughton at the time - left the UK and flew back to the USA after claiming diplomatic immunity.

After days of controversy surrounding the case, a letter which has been widely reported in the press from Dominic Raab to Harry's family, seen by the BBC on Saturday, has suggested that her return to the USA is reportedly rendered her diplomatic immunity status irrelevant.

Harry's mum and dad Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn are now doing press interviews in the USA and spoke to CBS News today before a press conference later on in New York.

In a desperate plea to Sacoolas, Charlotte begged the suspect in her son's case to return to the UK where they could meet.

When aked if they wanted to meet Sacoolas while they're in the USA, Charlotte said: "I don't see what we would gain from that. If it was a few weeks backs but we are one week off from being two months now.

"We are still very open to meeting her but it needs to be in a controlled enviroment in the UK.

"We've been advised that it wouldn't be the best thing for us to do and I think we need councillors and therapists around us.

"All of our grief has gone on hold and it's coming out in other horrific ways like your legs feel like lead, you're in pain morning until night that no pain killers can take away and you're not able to cry because we can't understand this whole situation as to why she would have left us without wanting to meet us back then.

"It's just she needs to get back on the plane, she needs to go back to the UK. It's just do the right thing, it shouldn't be that difficult, it shouldn't have been this difficult.

"She surely didn't have to go, although we believe she may not have been given a choice if the diplomatic immunity cloak had been put around her."

Speaking at a news conference in New York today, Tim Dunn added: "To me it's so, so simple. On that night there was an accident the lady made a mistake, she killed our son. She didn't mean to kill him, she didn't mean to have the accident.

"You cannot walk away from that and just leave and expect nothing to happen.

"Our boy died. He deserves to have some justice whatever that turns out to be. All you hear is if your son or child was to die all you want is to have justice for your child and that's all we want. We just want justice, we want justice for Harry."

