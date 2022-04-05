A new breakfast club to support pupils in need has opened at a Northamptonshire primary school.

High street bakery, Greggs, is offering 40 children at Ravensthorpe Junior School a free, nutritional breakfast before school, as part of its breakfast club programme.

The programme operates across the county in 700 clubs and provides free breakfasts to around 40,000 children everyday.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children will be offered a free breakfast via Greggs' breakfast club programme. (File picture).

Breakfast options include toast, low sugar cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice, and milk and as well as providing a morning meal, the club also aims to encourage children to chat and engage with school staff before their classes begin.

Lynne Hindmarch, breakfast club manager for the Greggs Foundation, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new breakfast club at Ravensthorpe C of E Junior School.

“Through breakfast clubs such as this, we’re able to support more than 40,000 children each day nationally, and new openings like the one at Ravensthorpe C of E Junior School are helping us to continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”

In May 2021, Greggs ran its latest annual breakfast club appeal, during which more than £120,000 was raised by Greggs colleagues and customers in just two weeks to support the cause.