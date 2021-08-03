Grants available for Northamptonshire's sporty and creative young people

A Gretton-based charity that supports sports and arts stars of the future wants young people aged between 13 and 30 to apply for a share of a £20,000 funding pot.

Volunteer-run The Travers Foundation helps under-30s realise their dreams in sport, music and arts with successful applicants in the running to receive up to £1,000 to cover half of their project costs.

Every penny of money raised by the foundation supporters goes to help Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland youngsters reach their goals.

Terry Forsey, chairman of The Travers Foundation, said: “As the lockdown ends, more opportunities begin to open up for young people across sport, creative and performing arts.

"Our work is essential to help local young people get back on track.

“In 2019, the young people we support won over 300 medals in local, national and international competitions. The pandemic meant that last year was a fraction of that. We are looking forward to more success in the future.

"The application process is quick and easy to complete."