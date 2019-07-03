Good causes net £3,000 from former Daventry council chairman

A year of fundraising activities by the then-chairman of Daventry District Council has raised some £3,000 for deserving causes.

Councillor Cecile Irving-Swift has shared the money between The Green Health Project in Daventry and The National Garden Scheme (NGS) after raising the cash during her role as council chairman during 2018/19.

Supported by the mental health charity Rethink, the Green Health Project is based at the community allotments off the old Welton Road in Daventry and helps people with mental health issues through gardening.

The NGS helps thousands of people across the country open their gardens to the public each year, raising millions of pounds for good causes, such as the Queen’s Nursing Institute, Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Carers Trust, Hospice UK, Perennial and Parkinson’s UK.

The money for the two causes was raised through donations and various events during Councillor Irving-Swift’s year in office, including cake sales and raffles.

Councillor Irving-Swift, who has received an award from the NGS for the support she has shown the charity over several years, said: “Both the NGS and the Green Health Project are fantastic causes, supported by wonderful volunteers, so it is a pleasure to be able to help them in this way.

"Thank you to everyone who supported my fundraising for these charities, who will use the money to help the lives of so many others.”